GES to audit uncompleted school buildings nationwide after collapse

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Ernest Kofi Davis, has indicated that the Service will undertake structural integrity tests on uncompleted buildings being used for academic work across the country.

He said the move is aimed at preventing similar disasters following the recent collapse of an uncompleted school structure at Accra New Town.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Prof. Davis disclosed that GES will soon convene a high-level meeting involving its estate department and regional directors to assess the situation and gather accurate data on such facilities nationwide.

“We will meet with regional directors to help look at the structural integrity of the uncompleted spaces that are being used currently to ensure that this does not happen,” he said.

He explained that the exercise will focus on identifying unsafe structures and ensuring that appropriate measures are taken to protect students and staff.

Touching on the incident, the GES Director General expressed relief that the collapse occurred over the weekend when students were not in school.

“We only thank God that it happened on a weekend. So for now we have been properly briefed and we are going to look at its implications going forward,” he stated.

The planned nationwide assessment is expected to form part of broader efforts to improve safety standards in school infrastructure and avert future tragedies.