ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New Town building collapse: Vice President commends swift emergency response, promises care for affected victims

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines New Town building collapse: Vice President commends swift emergency response, promises care for affected victims
MON, 30 MAR 2026

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has commended emergency responders for their swift and coordinated efforts following the collapse of a multi-storey building at Accra New Town on Sunday, March 29.

Following the incident, rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization and the Ghana Police Service, have so far retrieved 23 victims from the debris, while three fatalities have been confirmed.

The Vice President visited the scene on Monday morning at the Accra New Town Experimental School, where she received a briefing on ongoing rescue operations and the situation on the ground.

She was accompanied by the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, and officials from the emergency and security agencies.

The Vice President praised the efforts of the emergency services, as well as members of the local community who acted promptly as first responders in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

She also used the visit to stress the need for stricter enforcement of building regulations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, she extended condolences to families affected by the tragedy and assured them of government’s support.

As part of her tour, the Vice President visited injured victims receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Police Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she reiterated government’s commitment to supporting victims through their recovery.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are expected to continue over the coming days as part of effort to clear the debris and account for all persons affected.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/30/2026 4:26:43 PM

Every government should stop being a fo.ol by thinking any drastic measures to safe guard the nation will result in their being pushed to the opposition. There are so many incidents like this throughout the nation.

Comments2
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

8 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

8 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

8 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

8 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

9 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

9 hours ago

NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from July 13 NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from Jul...

9 hours ago

Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges govt Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges gov't

9 hours ago

NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation

9 hours ago

Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for r...

Just in....
body-container-line