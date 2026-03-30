New Town building collapse: Vice President commends swift emergency response, promises care for affected victims

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has commended emergency responders for their swift and coordinated efforts following the collapse of a multi-storey building at Accra New Town on Sunday, March 29.

Following the incident, rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization and the Ghana Police Service, have so far retrieved 23 victims from the debris, while three fatalities have been confirmed.

The Vice President visited the scene on Monday morning at the Accra New Town Experimental School, where she received a briefing on ongoing rescue operations and the situation on the ground.

She was accompanied by the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, and officials from the emergency and security agencies.

The Vice President praised the efforts of the emergency services, as well as members of the local community who acted promptly as first responders in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

She also used the visit to stress the need for stricter enforcement of building regulations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, she extended condolences to families affected by the tragedy and assured them of government’s support.

As part of her tour, the Vice President visited injured victims receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Police Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she reiterated government’s commitment to supporting victims through their recovery.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are expected to continue over the coming days as part of effort to clear the debris and account for all persons affected.