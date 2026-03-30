France boss Deschamps tells World Cup hopefuls to stay humble after wins in US

France head coach Didier Deschamps on Monday urged players aiming to be in the squad for the 2026 World Cup to remain humble and hard-working after successes over Brazil and Colombia in friendlies in the United States.

France captain Kylian Mbappé scored the opener as his side beat Brazil 2-1 on 26 March at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On 29 March at the Northwest Stadium in Washington, the Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué bagged a brace in the 3-1 victory over Colombia.

Defender Lucas Hernandez emerged from the encounter to vaunt the strength of the France squad.

“We have a great team. From goalkeeper to attack, it's exceptional," the 30-year-old told the TV station of the French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

"The best attack in the world? Personally, I think so, of course,” he added.

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When he was informed of Hernandez' comments during a press conference, Deschamps said he would warn Hernandez about such outbursts adding that French sports journalists and analysts had a role to play to make sure players did not create or buy into hype about being among the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy.

"It's not about seeing ourselves as better than we are," said Deschamps who skippered the 1998 team to the nation's first World Cup title in 1998.

By steering France to victory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Deschamps became only the third man after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer to brandish the World cup trophy as a player and coach.

Potential, ambition

"Obviously, we have the potential," added Deschamps. "But there will be steps, and our group has to think about that,” he added.

“I have ambition, and I want the players to have it too," said the 57-year-old.

"But I don't want us to lose our humility. I'm not going to hide and say we're not among the teams with the potential to become world champions. But there are eight, maybe 10 teams who can say that.

"It's not by shouting: 'We're the best, we're the strongest.'"

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Deschamps, who will step down after 14 years as France head coach following the tournament, will name his 2026 World Cup squad on 14 May.

His team will launch its bid for the 2026 title against Senegal on 16 June at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Six days later at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, they will face whoever emerges from Wednesday's intercontinental play-off final between Iraq and Bolivia.

France finish their Group I campaign on 26 June against Norway at the Gillette Stadium.

“From experience – and it's not specific to football – a French athlete, when placed in a comfort zone, is not at their best,” added Deschamps.