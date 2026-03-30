True Progress: Protecting the Dignity of the Local Community in Kwahu West

In our modern interconnected world, "globalization" is often treated as an unstoppable force of nature. We measure its success by the speed of trade, the flow of foreign investment, and the expansion of digital networks. However, after years of researching the socioeconomic landscape of Ghana - specifically within the Kwahu West Municipality - I have come to a different conclusion: True progress is not measured by the speed of globalization, but how well it protects the dignity of the local community.

The Local Reality: Findings from Kwahu West

While globalization promise growth, my field studies in Nkawkaw and surrounding areas reveal a more complex reality. For many in our municipality, the benefits of global trade are offset by rising income inequality. To counter this, social protection remains our most vital tool - yet it faces significant hurdles.

In my recent assessment of the LEAP programme in Kwahu West, I identified critical gaps that threaten the dignity of our most vulnerable:

Targeting Inaccuracy: A staggering 20% of respondents in my study indicated that the current targeting process is influenced by political affiliation, rather than actual need.

Payment Delays: The study found that 75% of beneficiaries experienced irregular payments, with many waiting months for their stipends. This inconsistency forces families into debt undermining the very "dignity" the programme aims to provide.

Furthermore, my analysis of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) in the municipality showed that while funds are disbursed there is a disconnect between national priorities and local needs. Without transparency and fiscal accountability, globalization becomes a process that happens to the people of Kwahu West, rather than for them.

A Call for Nuanced Strategies

To ensure that globalization serves the people of Kwahu West, we must move beyond broad national statistics and focus on inclusive growth. This requires:

Targeted Social Protection: Reforming programs like LEAP to eliminate political interference and ensure resources reach those truly in need.

Investing in Local Capital: Prioritizing education and vocational training to empower local workers to compete in a globalized market.

Cultural and Indigenous Preservation: Utilizing indigenous knowledge - such as the ecological practices found in the Kwahu West Traditional Area - to build resilient, sustainable communities that respect our heritage while embracing the future.

Conclusion

The Kwahu West Municipality is the heartbeat of our local economy, its progress must be measured by the stability of its households and the dignity of its citizens. As we integrate further into the global market, let us ensure that the speed of change never outpaces our commitment to protecting our own. Progress is only real when it is felt at the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaian.

About the Author

Godfred Asante is an academic and researcher at Presbyterian University Ghana. He is expect in globalization, income inequality, and social protection systems in Sub-Saharan Africa.