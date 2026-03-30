Galamsey fight: Stop issuing small-scale licenses, adequately resource NAIMOS — Coalition urges gov't

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) has called on government to suspend the issuance of small-scale mining licenses and adequately resource the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) to strengthen the fight against illegal mining.

The Coalition made the call in a statement dated March 28, after assessing developments in the ongoing fight against galamsey and related policy actions by government.

According to the Coalition, NAIMOS has been doing good things in the fight and can do even better when adequately resourced.

It also noted that the continuous issuance of small-scale mining licenses won't help the fight unless robust enforcement and monitoring measures are established.

"We admit NAIMOS is doing well, but it can do better and turn the tide in the fight against Galamsey if adequately resourced. Release their allocation to them and allow them to work without any political interference. Only two of the twenty-one promised permanent alternative livelihood sites are operational. Release the funds immediately. Deploy to all twenty-one locations," the statement read in part.

"All issuances of small-scale mining licenses must be paused until robust monitoring and enforcement protocols are established," it further demanded.

This comes after the group observed that the situation on the ground continues to worsen despite interventions and repeated assurances.

“Despite repeated government assurances, the situation is worsening, threatening our water bodies, forest reserves, and the health and safety of the Ghanaian people,” the Coalition stated.

GCAG argued that the continued degradation of forests and water bodies shows the need for stronger political will and improved coordination among enforcement agencies.

It further urged government to prioritise the protection of forest reserves, citing increased encroachment and the rising number of affected reserves across the country.