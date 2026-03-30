‘It's just the Grace of God that most buildings in Accra are still standing’ – Engineer

A road and building consultant, Abdulai Mahama, has warned that many buildings in Accra are structurally unsafe, attributing the situation to growing indiscipline and disregard for construction regulations.

His comments follow the recent collapse of a building near the Newtown Experimental D/A School, which claimed three lives and left about 20 others seriously injured, sparking renewed concerns about safety standards in the capital.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on March 30, 2026, Engineer Mahama said developers often ignore building laws and depend on chance rather than proper engineering practices.

“Indiscipline is just on the rise, especially when it comes to building. We ignore all the laws, and then we expect God to hold the buildings. Most buildings in Accra, I can say, are standing by the grace of God,” he said.

He cautioned that the situation presents a major risk to lives, noting that structural failures could occur without warning.

“When God takes his eyes off for a microsecond, a lot of buildings will be off in Accra. We should engage engineers to go and assess our buildings. Every building standing can be assessed by any engineer who is worth his salt,” he added.

Mr Mahama called for stricter enforcement of building regulations and urged property owners to subject their structures to professional assessments to help prevent future tragedies.