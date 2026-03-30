ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘It's just the Grace of God that most buildings in Accra are still standing’ – Engineer

  Mon, 30 Mar 2026
Social News ‘Its just the Grace of God that most buildings in Accra are still standing’ – Engineer
MON, 30 MAR 2026

A road and building consultant, Abdulai Mahama, has warned that many buildings in Accra are structurally unsafe, attributing the situation to growing indiscipline and disregard for construction regulations.

His comments follow the recent collapse of a building near the Newtown Experimental D/A School, which claimed three lives and left about 20 others seriously injured, sparking renewed concerns about safety standards in the capital.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on March 30, 2026, Engineer Mahama said developers often ignore building laws and depend on chance rather than proper engineering practices.

“Indiscipline is just on the rise, especially when it comes to building. We ignore all the laws, and then we expect God to hold the buildings. Most buildings in Accra, I can say, are standing by the grace of God,” he said.

He cautioned that the situation presents a major risk to lives, noting that structural failures could occur without warning.

“When God takes his eyes off for a microsecond, a lot of buildings will be off in Accra. We should engage engineers to go and assess our buildings. Every building standing can be assessed by any engineer who is worth his salt,” he added.

Mr Mahama called for stricter enforcement of building regulations and urged property owners to subject their structures to professional assessments to help prevent future tragedies.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/30/2026 4:14:07 PM

This building was on the main side of the roads so no one or even the police saw this trap to report it?

Comments1
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Ghanas development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justice Ghana's development is first a moral project, not an economic one — Chief Justic...

8 hours ago

National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong familys claim National House of Chiefs settles Bunkpurugu chieftaincy dispute, affirms Jamong ...

8 hours ago

KMA Boss Kumasi: KMA directs closure of commercial activities for July 11 metro-wide clea...

8 hours ago

We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim We have set up committee to develop national database on shrines — Ahmed Ibrahim

8 hours ago

9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local Government Minister 9,090 Assembly Members were paid GHS1,300 monthly allowance each in 2025 — Local...

9 hours ago

A file photo showing Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) riding on the back of pickup trucks in Kidal, Mali on April 26, 2026. - AFP Mali rebels attack convoy of Russian reinforcements headed to besieged military ...

9 hours ago

NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from July 13 NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from Jul...

9 hours ago

Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges govt Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges gov't

9 hours ago

NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation

9 hours ago

Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for r...

Just in....
body-container-line