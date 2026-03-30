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Galamsey is worsening despite repeated assurances — Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Galamseyis worsening despite repeated assurances — Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey
MON, 30 MAR 2026

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) has observed that the country’s illegal mining crisis is deteriorating despite repeated assurances from the National Democratic Congress government.

The Coalition made the assertion in a statement dated March 28, after reviewing developments in the fight against illegal mining, including policy interventions and public pronouncements by the state.

It noted that even though initial efforts showed some progress, the overall impact remains limited, with worsening conditions reported across water bodies and forest reserves.

“Despite repeated government assurances, the situation is worsening, threatening our water bodies, forest reserves, and the health and safety of the Ghanaian people,” the statement issued by the Coalition read in part.

The group is therefore calling on President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action to curb what it describes as rising impunity among enforcement agencies and public officials.

GCAG raised concerns about the state of forest reserves, stating that illegal mining activities have expanded rather than declined, with thousands of hectares reportedly affected.

It cited the continued degradation of key reserves such as Atewa, urging immediate enforcement action and stronger protection measures, including adequate resourcing of the Forestry Commission and the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

The Coalition also criticised what it described as weak enforcement on water bodies, pointing to continued pollution of major rivers despite the presence of security personnel and environmental monitoring initiatives.

“Every chanfan mining machine still sitting in a river is an act of state negligence,” the statement noted.

GCAG further called for transparency, including the publication of weekly water quality data, and urged authorities to remove illegal equipment and reverse river diversions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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