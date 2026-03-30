GH₵400,000 allegedly withdrawn from momo vendor’s account linked to proceeds of crime — Police

The Ghana Police Service has reported that investigations into the alleged unauthorised withdrawal of GH₵400,000 from a mobile money vendor’s account have revealed links to a suspected gold robbery and fraud case.

The probe was initiated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, following a viral video that sparked public concern.

The case involves Derrick Okyere Dapaah, a mobile money merchant, whose account was initially reported to have been accessed without authorisation allegedly by some police officers.

“The investigation has so far established that the GH₵400,000.00 in question forms part of proceeds from a gold robbery and fraud incident currently under investigation,” the Police said in a statement issued on Sunday, March 29.

According to the Police, the money traces back to a December 8, 2025 incident in which a complainant, Francis Ayaaba, was allegedly lured into a fake gold transaction and subsequently robbed after making payments totaling GH₵900,000.

The GH₵400,000 mobile money transfer was linked to accounts associated with the momo vendor, who is alleged to have moved the funds across multiple accounts before it was withdrawn by another suspect.

In the statement, the law enforcement agency said four suspects, including the momo vendor, have been arrested and charged with various offences, including abetment of crime.

They have since been granted bail and are expected to reappear in court on April 29.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other suspects, including two individuals identified as Alex and Alhaji Ibrahim, who are currently on the run.

Read the full statement below:

UPDATE: INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED UNAUTHORISED WITHDRAWAL OF GH₵ 400,000.00 FROM A MOBILE MONEY ACCOUNT

Following a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) commenced investigation into allegations concerning the purported unauthorised withdrawal of GH₵400,000.00 from a momo account belonging to Derrick Okyere Dapaah (“Pablo”), a momo merchant in Kumasi.

The investigation has so far established that the GH₵400,000.00 in question forms part of proceeds from a gold robbery and fraud incident currently under investigation.

On 8th December 2025, Police received a complaint from one Francis Ayaaba of Ejisu, that he was lured to a house at Ntoaso near Nsawam, under the pretext of a gold transaction. He indicated to Police that he had paid GH₵500,000.00 in cash and also transferred GH₵400,000.00 via mobile money as payment for a quantity of gold he had purchased. However, immediately after making the payment, some armed men showed up at the location and robbed him of the gold.

Police immediately commenced investigations into the case and traced the GH₵400,000.00 payment to mobile money accounts linked to the complainant, Derrick Okyere Dapaah (Pablo). The Investigation also established that, Derrick Okyere (Pablo) further moved the funds between two other mobile money accounts belonging to him. The GHC 400,000.00 was later withdrawn by one Abudu Dauda, with a Ghana Card bearing the name Isagali Promise. According to him, he did the withdrawal on behalf of one Alhaji Ibrahim.

Police applied to the court and secured court orders for the mobile numbers involved to be frozen, the Ghc 400,000.00 transaction to be reversed and for the amount to be withdrawn and held by Police as exhibit pending the outcome of the case.

Further investigations led to the arrest of suspects Abudu Dauda, Prince Ofori and William Nene Sakitey Osabotey, a goldsmith and owner of the premises where the gold transaction took place.

As part of the investigation, Derrick Okyere Dapaah (Pablo) was also arrested and charged with abetment of crime.

All four accused persons, namely William Nene Sakitey Osabotey, Abudu Dauda, Prince Ofori, and Derrick Okyere Dapaah were put before the court and have been granted bail to reappear on 29th April 2026.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects, identified as Alex and Alhaji Ibrahim, who are currently at large.