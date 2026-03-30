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Farmer suffers hand injuries in Kparekpare clash with herdsman  

  Mon, 30 Mar 2026
Social News Farmer suffers hand injuries in Kparekpare clash with herdsman
MON, 30 MAR 2026

Mr Sanusi Musah, a resident of Kparekpare community near Dambai in the Oti Region, has sustained severe injuries to his fingers and palms following a violent altercation with a herdsman in a nearby bush.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicates that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding over land use.

The confrontation reportedly began when the herdsman took cattle to graze on land Mr Musah claimed he intended to cultivate this farming season.

Mr Bushari Bature, father of the herdsman, told GNA that his son complied and began moving the cattle away after Mr Musah raised concerns.

However, tensions escalated when Mr Musah allegedly picked up a stick and began attacking the herdsman.

To defend himself, the herdsman used a cutlass to ward off the blows. During the struggle that followed, Mr Musah reportedly grabbed the cutlass and in the ensuing tussle, sustained deep cuts to his fingers and palms.

The incident underscores the persistent tensions between farmers and herdsmen in the Oti Region, often driven by disputes over land use and access to resources.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa, Assemblyman for the Kparekpare Electoral Area, who was attending a funeral in the Tatale-Sanguli District in the Northern Region at the time of the incident, confirmed the development to GNA.

He disclosed that the Unity Committee Chairman, Mr Adams Aziz, informed him that the suspect's father had offered to bear the victim's medical expenses.

However, he advised that a full medical assessment of Mr Musah's condition be conducted before any financial arrangements are finalized.

Mr Kaliwa added that the community was advocating mediation between the two parties to ensure an amicable resolution and prevent future occurrences.

GNA

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