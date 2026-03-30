We shouldn't have every project sole-sourced we campaigned against in opposition – NDC's Wonder Kutor to gov’t

A member of the National Executive Committee of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Kutor Victor, has cautioned the government to limit its reliance on sole sourcing in awarding contracts under its flagship infrastructure drive.

His comments follow a disclosure by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, that 44 percent of major contracts under the government’s Big Push Programme were awarded through sole sourcing.

Mr Kutor acknowledged the need for the government to deliver quickly on its infrastructure agenda but stressed that this should not come at the expense of due process.

He argued that the NDC had consistently criticised sole sourcing while in opposition and must remain consistent now that it is in government.

“When we were in opposition, we campaigned against sole sourcing as much as possible. So, we should not be seen in government to have every project or the majority of our projects sole sourced. Let’s, as much as possible, go in for competitive tendering,” he said on Channel One TV on Monday, March 30.

Mr Kutor further called for reforms to speed up procurement processes, suggesting that laws governing competitive tendering be reviewed to make evaluations more efficient.

“I have a personal view. If we have to amend the laws governing the evaluation of competitive tendering to make it quicker, then let’s do that so we can ensure value for money,” he added.