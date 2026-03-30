Majority shortchanged Parliament by blocking Gold for Reserves inquiry — Oppong Nkrumah

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has criticised the Majority Caucus for voting against an inquiry into the Gold for Reserves programme.

The motion, rejected on Friday, March 27, sought to investigate the design, operation, performance and cost of the policy since its inception.

The Minority had argued that the probe would allow Parliament to establish the full facts about the programme, including claims of losses under both the previous NPP administration and the current NDC government.

In a social media post on Monday, March 30, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP described the Majority’s decision as unusual and a setback to parliamentary oversight.

“As the originator of the motion requesting the investigation, I find this vote to block very bizarre,” he stated.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the decision denies Parliament the opportunity to scrutinise a major economic policy and ensure accountability in its implementation.

He further argued that rejecting the inquiry raises concerns about Parliament’s willingness to exercise its oversight responsibility, especially after approving the programme in previous years.

“My colleagues and I on the Minority side who supported this motion are of the view that the Majority side has shortchanged Parliament by voting to block this inquiry,” he added.

He also questioned the refusal to investigate reported financial losses, including claims that a portion of funds released for the programme in 2025 was lost to operational and transactional costs amounting to $214 million.

According to him, developments such as the sale of gold under the programme and plans to repurchase it at potentially higher prices warrant thorough parliamentary scrutiny.