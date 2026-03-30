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This is a proud moment for Ghana, Africa — Mahama on UN slavery resolution

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines This is a proud moment for Ghana, Africa — Mahama on UN slavery resolution
MON, 30 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has described the adoption of a United Nations resolution recognising the trans-Atlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity as a defining moment for Ghana and the African continent.

The resolution, passed with the support of over 120 countries, marks the first time the global body has formally acknowledged the scale and inhumanity of the centuries-long trade at its highest platform.

Speaking upon his arrival from the United States on Sunday, March 29, the President said the achievement reflects the country's long-standing commitment to justice and human dignity.

“This is a proud moment for Ghana. It’s a proud moment for Africa. It’s a proud moment for people of African descent, wherever they are in the world,” he said.

He noted that Ghana’s role in championing the resolution went beyond national interest.

He stresswd that the country spoke for Africans and the global diaspora in pushing for historical recognition.

The President also highlighted the collaborative effort behind the success, commending diplomats and partner states, including CARICOM and the African Union, for their support.

“At the United Nations, Ghana stood not only for itself, but for Africa and the global African diaspora,” President Mahama stated.

He further described the resolution as a starting point for broader global engagement, including conversations on reparative justice, education and remembrance.

According to him, Ghana will continue to work with international partners to translate the moral victory into concrete outcomes

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Abraham Agbodo | 3/30/2026 12:22:13 PM

Dramani Mahama, welcome back home from your UN sentimental journey about the slave trading of black Africans (which, by the way, the British, NOT the Asante or black Africans, ENDED in 1834). Now ORGANISE Ghanaians to CLEAN the Korle Lagoon and the Odaw River (both in the capital, Accra), which they themselves have POLLUTED! Also, organise Ghanaians to CLEAN the thousands of miles of OPEN roadside gutters in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, & other towns in the country! The way to get RECOGNITI...

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