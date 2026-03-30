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UN slavery resolution: Ghana has once again demonstrated leadership — Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
MON, 30 MAR 2026
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Ghana has demonstrated moral leadership in championing the recently adopted United Nations resolution on slavery.

The resolution, passed on Tuesday, March 25, officially recognises the trans-Atlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

Speaking upon his arrival from the United Nations on Sunday, March 29, the President said Ghana’s role went beyond national interest, stressing that the country spoke for Africans and the global diaspora.

“At the United Nations, Ghana stood not only for itself, but for Africa and the global African diaspora,” he said.

He described the adoption of the resolution as historic, noting that it corrects a long-standing global failure to fully acknowledge the scale and impact of the slave trade.

According to him, the move lays the groundwork for deeper global engagement on justice and remembrance, including conversations on reparative justice.

“The adoption of the resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade as the greatest crime against humanity is historic… This is not about the past alone; it is about justice, dignity and truth,” President Mahama stated.

He added that the resolution marks the beginning of further action, indicating that Ghana will collaborate with international partners, including the African Union and CARICOM, to pursue concrete outcomes from the decision.

The President also commended diplomats and stakeholders who contributed to the process, describing the achievement as a collective effort.

He noted that Ghana will continue to push for dialogue, education and remembrance, while supporting global initiatives aimed at addressing the legacy of slavery.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Abraham Agbodo | 3/30/2026 12:38:47 PM

Dramani Mahama, welcome back home from your UN sentimental journey about the slave trading of black Africans (which, by the way, the British, NOT the Asante or black Africans, ENDED in 1834). Now ORGANISE Ghanaians to CLEAN the Korle Lagoon and the Odaw River (both in the capital, Accra), which they themselves have POLLUTED! Also, organise Ghanaians to CLEAN the thousands of miles of OPEN roadside gutters in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, & other towns in the country! The way to get RECOGNITI...

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