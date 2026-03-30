Cancel planned surprise welcome upon my return from US — Ablakwa to Foreign Affairs Ministry 

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has directed the immediate cancellation of a planned welcome ceremony ahead of his return from the United States.

Mr. Ablakwa is expected back in Ghana on Monday, March 30, following the country’s successful push for a United Nations resolution recognising the trans-Atlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

The planned reception, contained in a leaked internal memo, instructed all directors of the Ministry to assemble at the airport to give the Minister a surprise welcome—an action that triggered debate on social media on Sunday.

In a response posted the same day, Mr. Ablakwa rejected the gesture, stressing that the achievement should not be personalised.

“I have become aware of an intended surprise welcome by staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs scheduled for my arrival in Ghana tomorrow,” he said.

He added that while such gestures are part of the Ministry’s tradition to mark major milestones, he had instructed management to cancel the arrangement immediately.

“I have expressed my appreciation to management for their thoughtful gesture and instructed that all such plans to offer me a surprise welcome at the Airport be cancelled immediately,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised that the UN resolution was a collective national effort and not a personal triumph, noting that more work remains ahead.

He also commended staff of the Ministry for their dedication and expressed optimism about Ghana’s continued progress on the global stage under President John Dramani Mahama.