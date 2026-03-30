Bawumia outlines six-point plan to make Africa global AI leader

Former Vice President and 2028 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined six policy priorities he says are critical to position Africa as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Dr Bawumia said Africa must move beyond rhetoric and focus on practical, measurable steps to build a competitive AI ecosystem.

Speaking at the LSE Africa Summit 2026 held at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Saturday, March 28, he stressed that success in the digital age will depend on deliberate planning, sustained investment and strong institutions across the continent.

“Technological revolutions reward those who build foundations: institutions, infrastructure, skills, and rules before they chase the latest applications,” he said.

Outlining the priorities, he called for investments in reliable electricity, broadband infrastructure and secure data systems.

He also highlighted the need to build trustworthy data ecosystems, develop talent at scale and strengthen public sector procurement systems, while embedding ethical standards in AI deployment.

“Build AI foundations… build trustworthy data ecosystems… build talent at scale,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia further underscored the importance of cross-border collaboration to create interoperable digital markets across Africa.

He urged African leaders and institutions to act decisively.

“Africa should be poised to shape the global AI conversation not as a passive consumer, but as a builder of responsible systems,” he said.