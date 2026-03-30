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Bawumia sympathises with victims of Accra Newtown building collapse 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tributes & Condolences Bawumia sympathises with victims of Accra Newtown building collapse
MON, 30 MAR 2026

Former Vice President and 2028 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed sorrow over a building collapse at Accra Newtown on Sunday, March 29.

The structure, reportedly used as a place of Christian worship, left several people trapped and others injured.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has reported that 20 people have been rescued, while three deaths have been confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

In a social media post the same day, Dr. Bawumia expressed hope that those trapped would be rescued and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“I have received with sadness news of the tragic building collapse in Accra Newtown this afternoon. May the lives lost painfully rest in peace, and my deepest sympathy goes to the families. I pray that all trapped are brought out safely, and the injured recover swiftly. I also commend the rescue teams for their efforts to save lives,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, rescue teams and emergency personnel remain at the scene, working to evacuate those trapped under the debris.

Authorities have appealed to the public to stay away from the area to allow rescue operations to proceed without disruption.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be confirmed, with investigations expected to begin soon.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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