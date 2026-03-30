Mistral to borrow €750m for Paris data centre as Europe ramps up AI capacity

France's Mistral AI is stepping up investment in the computing power and infrastructure required for the company build on its success, in a drive to roll-out data centres on European soil.

Europe's leading artificial intelligence company Mistral AI has secured over €750 million ($830 million) in loans to fund a major expansion of its computing power, underlining Europe's growing ambition to compete with the US and China in the global AI race.

The Paris-based company will use the financing to purchase 13,800 advanced chips from Nvidia, forming the backbone of a new data centre near the French capital. The deal, to be announced on Monday, marks Mistral's first foray into debt markets and signals rising investor confidence in Europe's homegrown AI sector.

The funding was arranged by a consortium of seven banks, including BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC and MUFG. Together, they are backing a project that could help Europe close the gap with dominant US cloud and AI providers such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

Mistral and ASML forge €1.7bn alliance to shape Europe's AI future

Building Europe's AI backbone

At the heart of the investment is a large-scale data centre in Bruyères-le-Châtel, south of Paris, which is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2026. The facility will play a key role in supporting the training and deployment of advanced AI models across Europe.

Mistral selected the site in February 2025 as part of a broader strategy to anchor critical AI infrastructure within Europe. The move reflects a wider push among European policymakers and companies to ensure that the continent retains control over the technologies shaping its economic future.

Chief executive Arthur Mensch said increasing capacity locally was essential to maintaining both innovation and autonomy.

“Scaling our infrastructure in Europe is critical to empower our customers and to ensure AI innovation and autonomy remain at the heart of Europe,” he said in a statement.

France's Mistral AI teams up with UAE-backed developers as Le Chat app launches

Broader push for independence

The new data centre is only the beginning of Mistral's expansion plans. The company recently unveiled a second facility in Sweden and aims to secure 200 megawatts of computing capacity across Europe by the end of 2027.

This growing network is designed to support governments and businesses seeking alternatives to US-based providers, particularly in sensitive sectors where data sovereignty and security are paramount.

Mistral has already positioned itself as a strategic partner in this space, supplying AI models to the French armed forces and offering both software and infrastructure solutions. Its dual approach – combining model development with physical computing capacity – sets it apart from many newer entrants in the field.

With fresh funding secured and expansion plans in motion, Mistral's move points to a more serious European push to build its own AI capacity alongside dominant US and Chinese players.

(with newswires)