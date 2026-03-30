Mahama returns home to hero’s welcome after UN adopts slavery resolution

President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday returned to Ghana from the United Nations General Assembly in New York to a rousing welcome following the successful adoption of the country’s slavery resolution.

He was received at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and a cross-section of Ghanaians.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution with the support of 123 countries, formally recognising the transatlantic slave trade as “the gravest crime against humanity.” Three countries, the United States, Israel and Argentina, voted against it, while 52 abstained, including several European Union member states and Britain.

The resolution, tabled by President Mahama in his role as African Union Champion for Reparations, is expected to deepen global conversations on justice, healing and reparative measures.

The transatlantic slave trade, which lasted from the 15th to the 19th centuries, saw an estimated 12 to 15 million Africans forcibly taken from the continent under harsh conditions. Historical accounts indicate that up to two million died during the Middle Passage, with many others losing their lives through raids, forced marches and captivity. Coastal towns in present-day Ghana, such as Elmina and Cape Coast, served as major transit points, leaving lasting social and economic effects across Africa and the diaspora.

Addressing supporters on arrival, President Mahama described the development as a shared achievement.

“This is a victory not only for Ghana, but for a broad coalition of Africans, people of African descent, CARICOM, and all people of good conscience around the world,” he said.

He noted that although aspects of the slave trade had been acknowledged over time, efforts had often been fragmented.

“The significance of what we have done is to bring it together and place it on the highest global platform, and to put on record that this was the gravest crime against humanity,” he stated.

The President commended Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, for mobilising international support.

“I gave the guidance, but they did the legwork. The thousands of kilometres he travelled from country to country canvassing support must be acknowledged,” he said.

He also praised Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Yao Kumah, and Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, along with their teams, for their roles in the process.

“They deserve the real honour because they did the work. I only provided the guidance,” he added.

President Mahama further expressed gratitude to CARICOM partners and all countries that supported the resolution, noting that many acted out of principle rather than direct historical involvement.

He also thanked the Vice President and Ghanaians for the warm reception.

“I am deeply honoured by your presence and your continued support. This moment belongs to all the people of Ghana,” he said.

Reflecting on the broader importance of the resolution, the President said Ghana had spoken not only for itself but for Africa and the global African diaspora.

“This is not about the past alone. It is about justice, dignity and truth. It is about ensuring that the legacy of slavery is neither forgotten nor trivialised,” he said.

He indicated that the resolution marks the start of a broader process aimed at achieving tangible outcomes, including collaboration with partners to advance CARICOM’s 10 point plan on reparative justice.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang congratulated President Mahama on the milestone.

“You have helped to secure a more precise global position on a difficult history. Congratulations on your perseverance,” she said.

She also commended him for receiving the International Statesperson Award from the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia in recognition of his global leadership.

“With respect and pride, we welcome you back home. Akwaaba,” she added.