Two dead, 14 rescued after building collapse near Newtown school

Two persons have been confirmed dead and fourteen others rescued after an old school building collapsed near the Experimental Junior High School in Newtown.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of worshippers had gathered inside the structure, which had reportedly been turned into a makeshift place of worship. The collapse caused panic in the area and triggered an immediate emergency response.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, together with other agencies and local residents, rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts, working urgently to reach victims trapped under the rubble.

Speaking to the media, Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alex King Nartey, said the operation was still ongoing, with rescuers relying on faint cries from beneath the debris to locate survivors.

“We have one person reported dead, it is a female. She is in her early 30s.”

“Rescue mission is still ongoing. The voices are growing fainter because our officers are relying on people calling for help to trace where people are. For now, people are still down there. We are not sure of the number,” he said.

He later confirmed that another body had been retrieved from the rubble, raising the death toll to two. He added that there are fears the number of casualties could increase as the operation continues.

Authorities have not yet determined how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Investigations are expected to be launched to establish the cause of the incident and to assess the condition of similar structures in the area.

Rescue teams remain at the site, continuing efforts to reach those still believed to be trapped beneath the debris.