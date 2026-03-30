Reviving the Agogo Plantain Processing Factory – A National Call for Truth and Action

The Agogo plantain processing factory was conceived as a beacon of Ghana’s industrial renewal—a promise that our fertile lands could feed both our people and the world. Funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, it was meant to transform plantains into flour and export-ready products.

Yet today, the factory stands silent. Machinery was installed, but the facility was abandoned in 2022, overrun by weeds and neglect. By 2026, workers confirmed that equipment remains intact but idle, awaiting Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) certification. Meanwhile, false claims of exports to Canada have circulated—an insult to public intelligence and a betrayal of civic trust.

My heart bleeds when I see such waste, just as the massive concrete silos at Tema, once symbols of national strength, now lie rat- and snake-infested, monuments to political neglect. Ghana must stop the politicization of development and the shameful lies that erode our dignity.

Verified Facts



Sponsor : African Development Bank (AfDB), not Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

: African Development Bank (AfDB), not Agricultural Development Bank (ADB). Location : Agogo, Asante Akyem North Municipality.

: Agogo, Asante Akyem North Municipality. Purpose : Process plantains into flour and exportable products.

: Process plantains into flour and exportable products. Status : Machinery installed but idle since 2022; 35 workers laid off in 2026 due to FDA delays.

: Machinery installed but idle since 2022; 35 workers laid off in 2026 due to FDA delays. Operational Status: In December 2022, journalists found the facility abandoned, overgrown with weeds, despite claims by MP Andy Appiah-Kubi that it was exporting processed plantain to Canada.

In December 2022, journalists found the facility abandoned, overgrown with weeds, despite claims by MP Andy Appiah-Kubi that it was exporting processed plantain to Canada. False Claims: No verified exports to Canada.

What Must Be Done – A Blueprint for Revival

To restore the Agogo factory and align it with the 24-Hour Economy agenda, the Mahama Administration must act decisively and transparently:

Regulatory Fast-Tracking: Establish a dedicated FDA desk for agro-processing factories and implement a 24-hour approval framework to unlock production.

Establish a dedicated FDA desk for agro-processing factories and implement a 24-hour approval framework to unlock production. Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Conduct a full technical audit, repair installed machinery, and modernize utilities to prevent further decay.

Conduct a full technical audit, repair installed machinery, and modernize utilities to prevent further decay. Workforce Re-engagement: Rehire laid-off workers and retrain them in food safety, export standards, and modern agro-processing techniques.

Rehire laid-off workers and retrain them in food safety, export standards, and modern agro-processing techniques. Export Market Activation: Partner with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to secure buyers and establish verified export channels.

Partner with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to secure buyers and establish verified export channels. Public-Private Partnerships : Invite credible investors under transparent co-management agreements and encourage agribusiness cooperatives to ensure steady plantain supply.

: Invite credible investors under transparent co-management agreements and encourage agribusiness cooperatives to ensure steady plantain supply. Accountability and Oversight: Create a Parliamentary Oversight Committee and publish quarterly progress reports to restore public confidence.

A Call for National Redemption

The Agogo plantain processing factory is not just a stalled project—it is a mirror reflecting Ghana’s struggle between promise and performance. Reviving it is a moral and civic duty.

Let us not repeat the tragedy of Tema’s silos. Let Agogo rise again—not as a political talking point, but as a living engine of jobs, exports, and national pride. The Mahama Administration must prove that the 24-Hour Economy is not rhetoric but reality—one that restores faith, creates work, and reclaims Ghana’s industrial dignity.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]