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Reviving the Agogo Plantain Processing Factory – A National Call for Truth and Action

Feature Article Reviving the Agogo Plantain Processing Factory – A National Call for Truth and Action
MON, 30 MAR 2026

The Agogo plantain processing factory was conceived as a beacon of Ghana’s industrial renewal—a promise that our fertile lands could feed both our people and the world. Funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, it was meant to transform plantains into flour and export-ready products.

Yet today, the factory stands silent. Machinery was installed, but the facility was abandoned in 2022, overrun by weeds and neglect. By 2026, workers confirmed that equipment remains intact but idle, awaiting Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) certification. Meanwhile, false claims of exports to Canada have circulated—an insult to public intelligence and a betrayal of civic trust.

My heart bleeds when I see such waste, just as the massive concrete silos at Tema, once symbols of national strength, now lie rat- and snake-infested, monuments to political neglect. Ghana must stop the politicization of development and the shameful lies that erode our dignity.

Verified Facts

  • Sponsor: African Development Bank (AfDB), not Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).
  • Location: Agogo, Asante Akyem North Municipality.
  • Purpose: Process plantains into flour and exportable products.
  • Status: Machinery installed but idle since 2022; 35 workers laid off in 2026 due to FDA delays.
  • Operational Status: In December 2022, journalists found the facility abandoned, overgrown with weeds, despite claims by MP Andy Appiah-Kubi that it was exporting processed plantain to Canada.
  • False Claims: No verified exports to Canada.

What Must Be Done – A Blueprint for Revival

To restore the Agogo factory and align it with the 24-Hour Economy agenda, the Mahama Administration must act decisively and transparently:

  • Regulatory Fast-Tracking: Establish a dedicated FDA desk for agro-processing factories and implement a 24-hour approval framework to unlock production.
  • Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Conduct a full technical audit, repair installed machinery, and modernize utilities to prevent further decay.
  • Workforce Re-engagement: Rehire laid-off workers and retrain them in food safety, export standards, and modern agro-processing techniques.
  • Export Market Activation: Partner with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to secure buyers and establish verified export channels.
  • Public-Private Partnerships: Invite credible investors under transparent co-management agreements and encourage agribusiness cooperatives to ensure steady plantain supply.
  • Accountability and Oversight: Create a Parliamentary Oversight Committee and publish quarterly progress reports to restore public confidence.

A Call for National Redemption
The Agogo plantain processing factory is not just a stalled project—it is a mirror reflecting Ghana’s struggle between promise and performance. Reviving it is a moral and civic duty.

Let us not repeat the tragedy of Tema’s silos. Let Agogo rise again—not as a political talking point, but as a living engine of jobs, exports, and national pride. The Mahama Administration must prove that the 24-Hour Economy is not rhetoric but reality—one that restores faith, creates work, and reclaims Ghana’s industrial dignity.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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