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Sun, 29 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Pakistan’s Emerging Role as a Mediator in the Iran War

Pakistan’s Emerging Role as a Mediator in the Iran War

As the US‑Israel conflict with Iran enters its second month and worries about wider regional escalation grow, Pakistan has stepped forward as a key diplomatic intermediary seeking to broker dialogue and ease hostilities.

Why is Pakistan in the Mediator Role?
Pakistan’s involvement stems from a unique blend of geopolitical positioning and diplomatic relationships:
It maintains formal communication channels with both Washington and Tehran, making it one of the few regional actors perceived as neutral enough to convey messages between the two rivals.

Islamabad shares a border with Iran and has significant economic and security interests tied to Middle East stability, especially energy flows and regional trade.

Unlike many Gulf States, Pakistan does not host permanent US bases and has historically tried to balance relationships with both Saudi Arabia and Iran even while holding defense obligations to Riyadh.

These factors have encouraged Pakistani leaders to offer Islamabad as a venue for indirect US‑Iran talks and to coordinate broader peace initiatives with regional partners.

Recent Diplomatic Moves and Progress
High‑Level Engagements
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian held extended talks emphasizing the need for “trust” in any peace process, according to Pakistani official accounts.

Islamabad has hosted and is preparing talks involving top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and other states to build a regional framework supporting de-escalation.

Multilateral Messaging and Shuttling
Pakistan, often alongside Turkey and Egypt, has been relaying diplomatic messages between Tehran and Washington in recent days, helping to keep indirect channels open.

Freight and Trade Confidence Measures
As part of confidence building steps, Iran recently agreed to allow Pakistani flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade route, which Islamabad hailed as a constructive move toward stability.

Challenges & Skepticism
Despite Pakistan’s efforts, several serious obstacles remain:
Eroding Trust on the Ground
Israeli airstrikes and a U.S. military buildup in the Gulf have reinforced mistrust between Tehran and Washington, complicating Pakistan’s peace aspirations. Iran has demanded an end to hostilities as a precondition for talks.

Tehran’s Cautious Stance
While Iran expresses general support for diplomatic engagement, officials have repeatedly stressed that meaningful negotiations require reciprocity and credible commitment from the U.S. Something Tehran says it has yet to see.

Questions About Neutrality
Analysts have noted Pakistan’s defense ties to Saudi Arabia and broader alignment with Western security frameworks could complicate its role, with some critics calling its neutrality “problematic” given nuclear status and strategic obligations.

Strategic Importance & Regional Implications
Pakistan’s attempt to mediate is not merely symbolic. Its success or failure could reshape regional diplomacy:
A peace breakthrough facilitated by Islamabad might introduce a new diplomatic architecture involving Middle Eastern and South Asian states rebalancing influence away from Tehran‑Riyadh‑Washington rivalries.
Even unsuccessful talks could highlight limitations faced by middle powers in brokering peace amid superpower conflict.

Conclusion: A Delicate Diplomatic Tightrope
Pakistan’s engagement in the Iran conflict reflects an active shift toward assertive diplomacy and crisis management, even as the situation on the ground remains volatile. Whether Islamabad can coax Iranian and U.S. leaders into substantive negotiations or simply manage the fallout around the conflict’s edges is one of the most consequential geopolitical questions of 2026.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1457 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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