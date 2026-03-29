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From “Regime Change” to “No Kings”: Why American Protests Take a Different Shape

Feature Article From “Regime Change” to “No Kings”: Why American Protests Take a Different Shape
SUN, 29 MAR 2026

In recent years, the phrase “regime change” has often been associated with countries facing authoritarian rule, where large-scale protests seek to overturn an entire political system. Yet when similar scenes of mass demonstrations appear in the United States, the meaning and the goal are fundamentally different. What might look like a call for regime change elsewhere often translates in America into something else entirely: a forceful reaffirmation of a long-standing principle “no kings.”

The United States was born out of resistance to monarchy. The rejection of centralized, absolute power is not just a historical footnote; it is embedded in the country’s political DNA. From the founding era onward, Americans have maintained a deep suspicion of any leader or institution that appears to accumulate too much control. This helps explain why, even in moments of intense political unrest, public demonstrations rarely aim to dismantle the entire system of government.

Instead, American protests tend to operate within an existing democratic framework. Citizens gather in large numbers to express dissatisfaction, demand accountability, or push for policy changes. The targets of these movements are often specific leaders, decisions, or systemic injustices not the constitutional order itself. Elections, courts, and legislative processes remain the primary mechanisms for change, even when public frustration reaches a boiling point.

This stands in contrast to countries where political systems are less flexible or more tightly controlled. In such environments, protests can become existential, calling not just for reform but for the complete replacement of those in power. Where institutions do not allow for gradual change, the streets may become the only avenue left.

In the American context, however, protest is both a right and a tool. It is a way for citizens to signal that leadership must answer to the people, not rule above them. The chant “no kings” captures this idea succinctly. It reflects a collective insistence that authority remains temporary, limited, and accountable.

while images of mass demonstrations in the United States may resemble those seen in countries experiencing upheaval, their underlying purpose is different. Rather than signaling a collapse of the system, they often represent its activation a reminder that power ultimately resides with the people, and that no leader is beyond challenge.

In this sense, what might be described elsewhere as “regime change” becomes, in America, something more restrained but no less significant: a public demand to preserve the principle that there should never be a king.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1457 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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