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Graveyard Reconciliation: El-Rufai, Uba Sani Meet Amid Grief

Feature Article Graveyard Reconciliation: El-Rufai, Uba Sani Meet Amid Grief
SUN, 29 MAR 2026

A significant and symbolic moment unfolded in Kaduna following the burial of the mother of Nasir El-Rufai, where he was seen reconciling with his successor, Uba Sani, at the graveside.

The meeting, which took place during the funeral rites of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, drew national attention due to the strained relationship between the two political figures in recent times.

Mediation by Prof. Pantami
The reconciliation effort was reportedly facilitated by Isa Ali Pantami, who intervened at the graveyard shortly after the burial. Eyewitness accounts and widely circulated videos show Pantami encouraging both men to put aside their differences in the spirit of mourning and unity.

A Pause in Political Tension
The interaction comes against the backdrop of a prolonged political rift between El-Rufai and Uba Sani, once allies but later divided by governance issues and allegations of mismanagement.

Despite the tension, Governor Sani had earlier publicly extended condolences to El-Rufai and his family, describing the late matriarch as a woman of “compassion, humility, and service.”

Symbolism of the Moment
Observers view the graveside handshake or embrace as deeply symbolic. In Northern Nigerian culture, moments of bereavement often transcend political conflicts, emphasizing compassion (“tausayi”) and communal solidarity over rivalry.

While it remains unclear whether this encounter signals a lasting political reconciliation, it represents a rare public thaw in relations between the two leaders.

Mixed Reactions
The reconciliation moment contrasts with earlier tensions surrounding the condolence message, which had reportedly been rejected by El-Rufai’s son.
This highlights the complexity of the situation where personal grief, political rivalry, and public perception intersect.

Conclusion
The graveside mediation led by Prof. Pantami underscores how moments of loss can create openings for dialogue even among political adversaries. Whether this leads to a durable reconciliation between El-Rufai and Uba Sani remains to be seen, but the event has already become a notable episode in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1457 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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