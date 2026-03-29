Graveyard Reconciliation: El-Rufai, Uba Sani Meet Amid Grief

A significant and symbolic moment unfolded in Kaduna following the burial of the mother of Nasir El-Rufai, where he was seen reconciling with his successor, Uba Sani, at the graveside.

The meeting, which took place during the funeral rites of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, drew national attention due to the strained relationship between the two political figures in recent times.

Mediation by Prof. Pantami

The reconciliation effort was reportedly facilitated by Isa Ali Pantami, who intervened at the graveyard shortly after the burial. Eyewitness accounts and widely circulated videos show Pantami encouraging both men to put aside their differences in the spirit of mourning and unity.

A Pause in Political Tension

The interaction comes against the backdrop of a prolonged political rift between El-Rufai and Uba Sani, once allies but later divided by governance issues and allegations of mismanagement.

Despite the tension, Governor Sani had earlier publicly extended condolences to El-Rufai and his family, describing the late matriarch as a woman of “compassion, humility, and service.”

Symbolism of the Moment

Observers view the graveside handshake or embrace as deeply symbolic. In Northern Nigerian culture, moments of bereavement often transcend political conflicts, emphasizing compassion (“tausayi”) and communal solidarity over rivalry.

While it remains unclear whether this encounter signals a lasting political reconciliation, it represents a rare public thaw in relations between the two leaders.

Mixed Reactions

The reconciliation moment contrasts with earlier tensions surrounding the condolence message, which had reportedly been rejected by El-Rufai’s son.

This highlights the complexity of the situation where personal grief, political rivalry, and public perception intersect.

Conclusion

The graveside mediation led by Prof. Pantami underscores how moments of loss can create openings for dialogue even among political adversaries. Whether this leads to a durable reconciliation between El-Rufai and Uba Sani remains to be seen, but the event has already become a notable episode in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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