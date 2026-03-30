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'Bury absenteeism, lateness with Christ' — Speaker Bagbin cautions as Parliament goes on break

  Mon, 30 Mar 2026
Parliament Bury absenteeism, lateness with Christ — SpeakerBagbin cautions as Parliament goes on break
MON, 30 MAR 2026

Speaker Alban Bagbin had adjourned Parliament sine die from its First Meeting of the Second Session of legislative work with a call on Members of Parliament (MP) to bury absenteeism and lateness with Christ.

He lamented the persistent lateness and absenteeism and urged MPs to bury these conducts with Christ, praying for renewed zeal to serve the nation upon resurrection.

Mr. Bagbin, however, commended the MPs for their dedication, saying, their “sacrificial sweat continues to irrigate the gardens of parliamentary democracy.”

He also urged MPs to reconnect with constituents during the Easter break, gathering perspectives to guide future work.

The Session saw the passage of key Bills, including the Legal Education Bill, and approval of financial disbursement formulas for 2026.

Pending Bills, such as the Parliamentary Transition Bill, await further consideration.

Mr. Bagbin praised the Clerk to Parliament, Parliamentary Service Staff, and media for supporting Parliament’s work, saying their efforts “bring Parliament closer to the people.”

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Parliament reconvened for the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Fourth Republic.

GNA

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