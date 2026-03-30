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Ghana Navy intercepts canoe loaded with suspected cannabis near Ada

  Mon, 30 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Ghana Navy intercepts canoe loaded with suspected cannabis near Ada
MON, 30 MAR 2026

Ghana Navy has intercepted a canoe carrying 37 sacks of substances suspected to be Indian hemp during a maritime operation near Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

A press release from the Ghana Armed Forces, dated March 29, 2026, said the operation took place on Friday, March 27, at Goi, a coastal community south of Sege. Personnel from the Special Boat Squadron acted on intelligence to track and pursue the canoe as it attempted to land along the shoreline.

The suspects reportedly fled on sighting the naval team, abandoning the canoe and its contents. A search conducted afterward uncovered 37 sacks of compressed materials believed to be cannabis.

Preliminary assessment by the Narcotics Control Commission indicated that each sack could contain about 70 parcels of the suspected substance. Officers also retrieved two gallons of premix fuel, five empty gallons and an outboard motor from the scene.

The canoe and all seized items have since been handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Ghana Navy reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s territorial waters and intensifying efforts to combat illegal activities along the country’s coastline.

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