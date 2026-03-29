Several trapped as school building collapses at Accra Newtown

An old school building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapsed on Sunday, March 29, 2026 trapping several worshippers who had converted the structure into a makeshift church for Sunday service.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, at around 1:00 p.m., sending shockwaves through the local community and prompting an urgent rescue response.

Eyewitnesses told Citi News that the structure gave way while members of the makeshift church were inside, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency responders and local residents working together to pull survivors from the rubble. The full extent of casualties or injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, amid rising concerns over building safety and structural integrity in the area.

More updates will follow as rescue operations continue.

—citinewsroom