Update: Police probe into alleged unauthorised withdrawal of Gh₵ 400,000 from MoMo account

Update from the Ghana Police on the unauthorized momo withdrawal

Following a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) commenced investigation into allegations concerning the purported unauthorised withdrawal of GH₵400,000.00 from a momo account belonging to Derrick Okyere Dapaah (“Pablo”), a momo merchant in Kumasi.

The investigation has so far established that the GH₵400,000.00 in question forms part of proceeds from a gold robbery and fraud incident currently under investigation.

On 8th December 2025, Police received a complaint from one Francis Ayaaba of Ejisu, that he was lured to a house at Ntoaso near Nsawam, under the pretext of a gold transaction. He indicated to Police that he had paid GH₵500,000.00 in cash and also transferred GH₵400,000.00 via mobile money as payment for a quantity of gold he had purchased. However, immediately after making the payment, some armed men showed up at the location and robbed him of the gold.

Police immediately commenced investigations into the case and traced the GH₵400,000.00 payment to mobile money accounts linked to the complainant, Derrick Okyere Dapaah (Pablo). The Investigation also established that, Derrick Okyere (Pablo) further moved the funds between two other mobile money accounts belonging to him. The GHC 400,000.00 was later withdrawn by one Abudu Dauda, with a Ghana Card bearing the name Isagali Promise. According to him, he did the withdrawal on behalf of one Alhaji Ibrahim.

Police applied to the court and secured court orders for the mobile numbers involved to be frozen, the Ghc 400,000.00 transaction to be reversed and for the amount to be withdrawn and held by Police as exhibit pending the outcome of the case.

Further investigations led to the arrest of suspects Abudu Dauda, Prince Ofori and William Nene Sakitey Osabotey, a goldsmith and owner of the premises where the gold transaction took place.

As part of the investigation, Derrick Okyere Dapaah (Pablo) was also arrested and charged with abetment of crime.

All four accused persons, namely William Nene Sakitey Osabotey, Abudu Dauda, Prince Ofori, and Derrick Okyere Dapaah were put before the court and have been granted bail to reappear on 29th April 2026.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects, identified as Alex and Alhaji Ibrahim, who are currently at large.