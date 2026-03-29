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Sun, 29 Mar 2026 Crime & Punishment

Arrested robber dies after jumping from moving Police vehicle in Savannah region

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Arrested robberArrested robber

A suspected armed robber has died under tragic circumstances after reportedly jumping from a moving police vehicle in the Savannah Region while attempting to escape custody.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Mumin Kresi, had been arrested on March 23, 2026, at Daboya following an intelligence-led operation by police. Reports indicate that Kresi was lured out of his hideout as part of efforts by security officials to clamp down on robbery activities in the area.

According to preliminary police accounts, the suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation to his involvement in a series of robbery incidents. He is said to have revealed that one of the pistols used in the operations had been concealed at his residence in Yerezori.

He further disclosed that a second weapon, along with stolen cash and mobile phones, was in the possession of an accomplice identified only as Berra, who is currently at large.

Police sources say the incident occurred while officers were transporting the suspect, reportedly to assist in retrieving the hidden weapons. During the journey, Kresi is said to have jumped from the rear of the moving vehicle in an apparent attempt to escape. He sustained severe injuries as a result of the fall.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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