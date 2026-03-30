Couple in court for stealing and dishonestly receiving over GHS5 million  

Nerissah Akordor, a 26-year-old salesperson, and Courage Addo, a 28-year-old barber, have appeared before a Ho High Court for stealing and dishonestly receiving stolen monies, respectively, with additional charge for money laundering.

The accused couples, currently in prison custody, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court, presided over by and were expected to reappear on April 27, 2026.

Assistant State Attorney, Anthony Ghattie, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Justice Rose-Marie A. Asante, that somewhere between January and December of 2025, Akordor allegedly stole GHS5.189 million from proceeds of sales of commodities belonging to Amenuveve Sorgbor Company Limited (Guinness Depot in Ho).

Addo was accused of receiving the stolen fund knowing they were proceeds of crime, with the two couples acquiring properties including a building and vehicles with the funds.

The prosecution said on January 10, this year, Madam Theresa Ama Agbovi, the Chief Executive Officer of Amenuveve Sorgbor Co. Ltd. reported to the Police that Akordor was her sales girl of four years and was promoted in January 2025 to manage Sales Point two, which responsibilities included collecting and recording cash, mobile money transactions, sales of beverages, and accounting for purchased goods, with a monthly salary of GH¢1,500.

He said for some time, despite efforts to maintain the business including obtaining facilities from financial institutions, the Company still incurred significant losses.

Sometime in December 2025, he narrated that the complainant received a tip-off that Akordor had acquired substantial property with Addo, her boyfriend and suspected it to be monies appropriated from the Company.

The prosecution said investigations confirmed that Akordor had acquired a building and putting up another, leading to the complainant confronting and subsequently reassigned her but d showing dissatisfaction, the accused resigned from her employment.

Mr Ghattie said Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons and arrived at retrieved one Mercedes-Benz C250, one Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic, with investigations identifying a two-unit chamber and hall self-contained apartment and a one-story apartment, 90 per cent completed, belonging to Akordor.

He said Addo admitted receiving GH¢90,000 from Akordor to support a building project in his father's house, while Akordor's savings with a credit union company increased astronomically to about GH¢10,000, every month during the period of her promotion, and deposits of huge sums of money into the mobile money account of Addo.

He disclosed that an audit conducted on the Company revealed that Akordor developed a process, which allowed her to bypass accounting for closed sale sessions, with the audit identifying that over GH¢5 million was stolen.

Mr Emile Atsu Agbakpe, Counsel for the accused prayed the court to cause the release of keys to the building (family-owned), where Akordor was staying before her arrest, saying other family members living there had become stranded, a prayer Justice Asante directed the prosecution to look into to avoid inconvenience to the other occupants.

The court was consequently adjourned to April 27, 2026.

GNA