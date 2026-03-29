MAGA-Fication of VOA Undermines the Preeminent Global Image and Reputation of the United States

The decision by the President Ronald W. Reagan-appointed United States’ District Court Judge, by the name of Mr. Royce Charles Lamberth, to summarily and effectively reverse the grossly misguided and reprehensibly reactionary and strategically suicidal massive layoffs of the entire panoply of the staff and the administrators of the globally celebrated institutional establishment of the Voice of America (VOA) media organization ought to come as both an epochal windfall and an “epic” and a “furious” rebuke of the politically parochial and Neo-Fascist and nihilistic Trump Administration.

As well, the Trumpian hatchetwoman and the nationally infamous career media goon and fanatical partisan of conservative Republican suasion and MAGA White Nationalism, Ms. Kari Lake ought to be thoroughly ashamed of herself, that is, assuming that unlike the some time Gambling Casino Empresario and Mar-a-Largo Neo-Feudal Lord, the Arizona native, at least the last time that we learned about her, is capable of feeling any remarkable sense of shame or remorse (See “Judge Says Kari Lake Unlawfully Ran USAGM, Voids Voice of America Layoffs” CNN 3/7/26).

It is, however, not the least bit surprising that an “epically” and a “royally” failed Ms. Lake would so strategically regressively lead this nation-wrecking charge that aims to boorishly undo the hard-earned and the capital-intensive, age-old and globally unrivaled image-making institutional establishment that is the United States’ Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the taxpayer-sponsored and underwritten corporate parent of the most powerful and far-reaching international broadcaster. Now, having apocalyptically and scandalously failed in her intellectually and professionally oversized gubernatorial and senatorial ambitions in the State of Arizona, the very home state of the nationally respected war hero and veteran of the United States’ Navy and late Arizona Senator, Ms. Lake well appears to have lost all sense of civic decency and progressive perspective about what it really means to be reckoned and envisaged as a diehard American Patriot, thus her reckless Trumpian attempt to flagrantly reduce the image and the reputation of the globally most democratic mega-nation to an embryonic shell of its Pre-Trumpian essence and identity.

So, maybe politically and psychologically and emotionally parochial and unspeakably provincial politician manqués like Ms. Lake ought to be soberly and instructively apprised and educated about the historically invaluable and beneficent impact that the institutional establishment of the VOA had on African-born American Citizens like the present writer, while the latter was growing up in Ghana and the West African Subregion, so-called, as a whole, and elsewhere throughout the African Continent. For example, who has so soon and scandalously forgotten the legendary Ms. Yvonne Buckley - a globally renowned Liberian national and major broadcast luminary on VOA in the 1970s and the 1980s, whom Yours Truly would personally meet years later as a freelance reporter and book review editor at the New York Amsterdam News, right here in Harlem, New York - and “The Voice of America Fan Club,” the weekly broadcast magazine program and the VOA’s programmatic staple diet that also gave birth and rise to such local programmatic cynosures as the “GBC-2 Fan Club,” hosted by the recently deceased Mr. Godwin Avenorgbo, of the erstwhile Commercial Service of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Now, the at once tragic and comical irony here is that at the height of its global renown in the 1970s and the 1980s, the VOA easily rivaled the globally ubiquitous and temporally preeminent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), generally regarded as the most liberal and editorially independent global broadcaster, as well as, historically, the most reliable medium of its kind. For the pathologically self-absorbed MAGA ideologues, however, what makes taxpayer-sponsored and underwritten media establishments like the VOA and the NPR or the National Public Radio lack traction and desirability is the fact that, by and large, the bulk of their programming impeccably transcends the sort of geopolitically parochial and downright gung-ho and culturally tacky white-supremacist ideology hermetically advocated and fanatically promoted by the Trumpian Apostles of sociopolitical, Economic and Cultural Darwinism.

The Global Villagization of the contemporary media landscape appears to be rather much too expansive and diffuse and strategically unapproving of MAGA’s self-centered and inward-looking and depredation. In essence, it is a rudimentary matter of killing or getting killed in default. There is absolutely no moderation or middle ground here. Now, what the preceding ultimately boils down to is the Proto-Nazi ideology of “Lebensraum,” even while making mendaciously mercenary overtures of a diplomatically mediated presumption of a mutually shared space, such as was recently witnessed between the juggernaut tug-teams of a MAGA-cannibalized United States of America, in cahoots with the Neo-Fascist and the Neo-Nazi Zionist State of Israel, on the one hand, and the Islamic State of Iran, on the other.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY- Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 13, 2026

E-mail: [email protected]