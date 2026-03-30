Man arrested for assaulting ‘Baby Mama’ at Cape Coast

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Samuel Bills Acquah, for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman believed to be the mother of his child in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The arrest follows the circulation of a viral video capturing the incident, which prompted swift action from the police. File Image of the assault

According to a police statement issued by the Central Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, a report was received on Friday, March 27 at about 9:30 p.m., indicating that the suspect had assaulted the woman at Bakano, a suburb of Cape Coast. File Image of the assault

Police officers moved to the scene upon receiving the complaint and arrested the suspect.

He is currently in custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be arraigned before court on March 30, 2026.