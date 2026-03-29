Paris protesters join massive demonstrations against Trump across world on 'No Kings' day

Huge crowds of protesters rallied across the world, but mainly in the United States on Saturday against President Donald Trump, venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies and the war with Iran.



Organizers said "at least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states," from big cities and small towns. US authorities provided no national crowd estimate.

It was the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

In New York, America's most populous city, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied, including Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, a frequent Trump critic, who called the president "an existential threat to our freedoms and security."

Protests unfolded from Atlanta to San Diego, with Alaskans joining the mix later in the day.

"No country can govern without the consent of the people," 36-year-old military veteran Marc McCaughey told French press agency AFP in Atlanta, where thousands turned out.

"We're out here because we feel that the Constitution is under threat in a multitude of different ways. Things aren't normal. They aren't okay."

In the Michigan town of West Bloomfield, near Detroit, people braved below-freezing temperatures to protest.

And in the US capital Washington, thousands of marchers -- some carrying banners that blared "Trump Must Go Now!" and "Fight Fascism" -- flocked to the National Mall.

"He keeps lying and lying and lying and lying, and no one says anything. So it's a terrible situation we're in," 67-year-old retiree Robert Pavosevich told AFP.

Trump himself was in Florida for the weekend.

The anti-Trump mood has spilled beyond US borders, with rallies Saturday in European cities including Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid and Rome, where 20,000 people marched under a heavy police presence. Hundreds of people also gathered at the Place de la République in Paris, including Americans who reside in France.

The first "No Kings" nationwide protest day came last June on Trump's 79th birthday and coincided with a military parade he organized in Washington. Several million people turned out, from New York to San Francisco.

The second such protest, in October, drew an estimated seven million protesters, according to organizers, who said Saturday's events saw one million more participants and 600 additional demonstrations.

(With newswires)