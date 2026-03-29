“Pray NPP remains in opposition before your retirement” – Communication Director Aspirant warns Zuarungu NTC Principal

Dr. Samuel Akonga, an aspirant for the Upper East Regional Communication Director position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned the Principal of Zuarungu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Mr. Tirah Haruna, to pray that his party, the NPP remains in opposition until his retirement.

The warning follows Mr. Haruna’s decision to block a scheduled programme by the Tertiary Students Confederacy, the official student wing of the NPP, which was to be held on the college campus on Saturday, March 28, 2026. TESCON is known for engaging tertiary students in political education and grassroots mobilization across Ghana.

Sources indicate that the programme was postponed indefinitely after Mr. Haruna refused to grant permission for it to take place. This decision came despite interventions from some regional NPP officers who reportedly assured the Principal that the planned activity did not violate regulations governing nursing training colleges.

The move has raised concern among stakeholders since similar TESCON programmes have previously taken place on campuses without incident. Observers are now calling for clarity regarding the specific reasons behind Mr. Haruna’s directive.

In response, the NPP Youth Wing described the action as dictatorial and announced plans to protest the decision. They have vowed to pursue the matter until it is resolved.