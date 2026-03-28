Asantehene urges timely completion of stalled KNUST hospital project

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appealed for the timely completion of the first phase of the stalled university hospital as scheduled following Parliament’s approval of the budgetary allocation for the project.

Speaking at the 59th Special Congregation at KNUST, Otumfuo commended Parliament and expressed his profound appreciation to the government for the kind gesture.

He noted that the project represents a significant national investment in education, healthcare delivery, and development.

He added that, when completed, the hospital will serve not only as the center for advanced medical training and research but also as an important healthcare facility for the surrounding communities and the nation at large.

Otumfuo emphasised that the timely completion of the facility would ensure it begins serving its intended purpose without delay.

“While we are grateful for the progress made thus far, we respectfully appeal that the timeline for the completion for the university hospital be adhered to as originally scheduled. The timely delivery of this important facility will ensure it begins serving its intended purpose.

“I will be waiting on the president to commission the first phase of the project by the close of the year,” he said.