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France foils Paris bomb attack outside US bank

By RFI
France AFP - SEBASTIEN DUPUY
SAT, 28 MAR 2026
AFP - SEBASTIEN DUPUY

French police stopped an apparent bomb attack outside a US bank in Paris early Saturday when they arrested a man about to set off a homemade explosive device, officials and sources close to the case told French press agency AFP.
 

The incident occurred around 3:30 am in front of a Bank of America building in the chic 8th arrondissement, a couple of streets from the Champs-Elysees.

Police grabbed the man just after he placed a device, made of five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system, one of the sources said.

The ignition component had 650 grams of explosive powder in it, according to an initial assessment. The whole device was taken to the Paris police's forensics lab for full analysis.

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor's office told AFP it had immediately taken over the investigation, and confirmed the suspect caught was in police custody.

It said the probe it has launched was into "attempted damage by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist undertaking" and a "terrorist criminal conspiracy".

Both the Paris judicial police and France's domestic intelligence service, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), were involved in the probe, the office told AFP.

France's interior minister, Laurent Nunez, on X hailed the speedy action by the police officers, given "the current international situation", in which European countries have increased domestic vigilance because of the war in the Middle East.

Nunez said that, in France, "vigilance remains more than ever at a high level".

(With newswires)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

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