Mahama championing new vision of global relations built on empathy — Barker-Vormawor

Private legal practitioner and social acitivist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has commended President John Dramani Mahama for what he describes as a bold initiative to reshape global historical narratives and promote a world order grounded in empathy and respect for human dignity.

His remarks follow Ghana's landmark resolution at the United Nations recognising the Trans-Atlantic slave trade as a “grievous crime against humanity.”

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, March 28, Barker-Vormawor said the resolution positions Ghana as a leading voice in the global conversation on historical justice.

“Our President has been championing a different vision of international relations—one built on empathy and recognition of the humanity of everybody. As part of this global agenda to revisit and reshape world history, Ghana has proposed a new framework for defining tomorrow,” he said.

He added that the adoption of the resolution underscores the profound and lasting impact of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade on the development of the modern world.

“We should define world history in terms of pre-Trans-Atlantic slave trade and post-Trans-Atlantic slave trade. The trade shaped nations, economies, and islands; many countries today owe their formation to this dark chapter. Yet, the growth of global powers on the back of unpaid slave labour often goes unacknowledged. This conversation is critical,” he added

Barker-Vormawor further noted that Ghana's push is part of a broader decolonisation agenda.

“Even within the UN, institutions like the Trusteeship Council remind us that decolonisation is unfinished business. By calling the Trans-Atlantic slave trade a 'grievous crime against humanity,' we are defining what this new world order should embody,” he said.

-citinewsroom