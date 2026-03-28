Transatlantic Slave Trade: Democracy comes with responsibility not foolishness

On social media defenders of the passing of the Transatlantic Slave Trade motion tabled successfully on March 25th 2026 by President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama claim that countries that abstained voting in real terms have said No. In democracy to say Yes, No or Abstain is part of this governance system. Fools claim otherwise on factually, morally, politically and philosophically. Democracy comes with responsibility first and foremost.

For over 40 years I have been a member of the SPD in Germany currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU. After a long time not wanting to join party politics, eventually I decided to join the only political party in Germany that stood up against Adolf Hitler resulting in the death of the MPs after having collectively rejected the Emergency Laws of March 1933. A party is a living organisation changing its face and concept as time goes by. When too much wrong can no longer be tolerated, leaving the party behind is a viable option which I did once.

I joined again after years of only Political Sciences life concluding the SPD is about to change its course. Still my calculation was wrong. For over 6-8 times till now voting I went to the polling station and made the ballot papers invalid. Why? The answer is simple: by going for the polling station I show myself as a German citizen who stands on the German constitution but unable to vote for any of the parties to choose from. Even though I don't trust my own party as of now hoping and praying the time will come the SPD will come to its senses and be as powerful and meaningful as the SPD was during the 3rd Reich. A mother does not abandon a child easily when it went the wrong way.

Critics of such a tactual move argue this plays potentially into the hands of the political enemy and possibly giving extremists room to be meaningful. These critics always hear from me the same answer after which they stay mute in my presence: each morning I wake up and look into a mirror. When I have to make fake compromises no longer able to look me into my eyes, something is wrong with me and I have made a bad choice. The responsibility I carry each day for my decisions no one can take away from me.

In this simple truth of the principles of Democracy the fact that the e.g. EU abstained voting on the African Union motion means neither Yes nor No but the right to not voting out of conscience and responsibility is what it is. No need to push it into the false claim they in principle said No. No, that is never true.