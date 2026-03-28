Air France leaves Paris-Orly airport on Saturday and refocus operations on Paris-Charles de Gaulle, north-east of the capital, which will continue services to Nice, Toulouse and Marseille.

The airline's final flight in its own colours is a Nice–Paris service due to land at Orly, south of Paris, at 9.55pm local time, Air France told French press agency AFP.

The shift of focus to the Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub was announced in autumn 2023 for all operations except flights to and from Corsica.

Shuttle services between Orly and the major French cities, once operated hourly or even more frequently, have declined since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air France plans to strengthen links between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Toulouse, Nice and Marseille, with 12, 12 and 10 flights a day respectively.

However, the Air France group will remain present at Orly through Transavia, which becomes its main operator from Paris-Orly.

The low-cost airline will begin services from Paris-Orly to Toulouse, Nice and Marseille on 29 March 2026, with eight, eight and two flights a day respectively.

All flights to France's overseas territories — Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe, Fort-de-France in Martinique, Cayenne in French Guiana and Saint-Denis on Réunion — will also depart from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

“This refocusing of operations at Paris-Charles de Gaulle will make international connections easier and strengthen links with the French regions and overseas territories,” the company said.

(With newswires)