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Speaker Bagbin pledges Parliament’s support for Tema aircraft crash probe

  Sat, 28 Mar 2026
Parliament Speaker Bagbin pledges Parliament’s support for Tema aircraft crash probe
SAT, 28 MAR 2026

Alban Bagbin has assured that Parliament will support investigations into the aircraft crash that claimed the lives of two brothers, Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Donkor.

The tragic incident occurred on March 16, 2026, when the aircraft reportedly lost control and crashed into the Oninku Drive School Park in Tema, killing the two occupants and leaving teachers and pupils in the area deeply shaken.

Speaking at a funeral service held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on March 28, Mr Bagbin said Parliament would fully support efforts to determine the cause of the crash and help prevent similar tragedies.

“Parliament remains committed to supporting every effort to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and to prevent such occurrences in the future,” he said. “In this moment of grief, let us come together as one people, united in compassion, strengthened by solidarity, and guided by hope.”

He described the incident as a painful national loss and stressed the importance of protecting lives.

“With deep sorrow, I rise to pay tribute to two of our compatriots, brothers, whose lives were tragically lost in the aircraft crash at Tema. This heartbreaking incident has not only taken away two precious lives, but it has also extinguished a shared bond of brotherhood that symbolised family, unity, and love,” he said.

Mr Bagbin noted that the simultaneous loss of the two brothers was a devastating blow not only to their family but to the entire nation.

“On behalf of the Parliament of Ghana, I extend our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we share in your profound loss. This is a loss to the whole country,” he stated.

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