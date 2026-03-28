Tribute to Madam Akua Donkor: The Farmer Who Became a National Symbol

A Life of Courage and Defiance

Madam Akua Donkor (1952–2024) was more than a politician—she was a phenomenon. Born in Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region, she began life as a cocoa farmer, working the land with resilience and dignity. Without formal education, she rose to become an assemblywoman, a party founder, and a presidential aspirant. Her journey was a living testimony that leadership is not reserved for the privileged few, but for anyone bold enough to dream.

She once declared: “Leadership is not about certificates; it is about courage.” That courage defined her life.

Her Trailblazing Journey

- 1952: Born into a farming family in Ejuratia, Ashanti Region.

- 2000s: Became assemblywoman for Herman, championing farmers and rural communities.

- 2012: Founded the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and attempted to contest the presidency.

- 2016: Contested again, challenging political giants and proving ordinary citizens could aspire to the highest office.

- Advocacy: Spoke fearlessly for farmers, women, and the marginalized, often proposing bold, unconventional ideas rooted in cultural pride.

- 2024: Passed away on October 28 at Ridge Hospital in Accra, aged 72, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and defiance.

Her Voice Still Speaks

Akua Donkor’s words continue to inspire:

“Farmers feed the nation, yet we are forgotten. I will never forget them.”

“I may not speak English, but I speak truth.”

“Women must rise. If I can stand for president, so can you.”

Why She Must Be Honoured

Akua Donkor was:

- A trailblazer, the first Ghanaian woman farmer to contest the presidency.

- A role model, proving that education is not the only path to leadership.

- A voice of the marginalized, speaking for farmers, women, and rural communities.

- A symbol of courage, persisting despite ridicule and disqualification.

Her life reminds us that democracy thrives when ordinary voices rise to challenge entrenched power.

A Call to Action

To truly honour Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana must act:

- Establish a “Madam Akua Donkor Day” to celebrate grassroots leadership.

- Create scholarships for rural girls and farmers in her name.

- Launch a Farmer’s Leadership Institute inspired by her journey.

- Build a community center or museum in Ejuratia to preserve her story.

- Integrate her story into civic education campaigns to inspire future generations.

Her Legacy Lives On

Akua Donkor’s life was a flame of defiance, a beacon of possibility, and a call to action. She showed us that leadership is not about privilege, but about courage. She stood for farmers, for women, for the forgotten—and in doing so, she became unforgettable.

Let us celebrate her not only as a trailblazer but as an icon of Ghanaian resilience and a role model for generations to come. Her legacy must live on—not in silence, but in action.

Rest in power, Madam Akua Donkor. Ghana will remember you.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

[email protected]