We abstained from Ghana's UN slavery resolution for very clear reasons — EU Ambassador explains

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has clarified that the bloc’s decision to abstain from a recent United Nations resolution on the transatlantic slave trade should not be interpreted as opposition, stressing that the EU firmly aligns with the moral principles underpinning the move.

The resolution, championed by John Dramani Mahama, designates the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity and has reignited global discourse on reparations, historical accountability, and reconciliation.

A total of 123 countries voted in favour of the resolution, with three opposing it, while 52 nations, including EU member states, chose to abstain.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, March 28, Skinnebach explained that the EU played an active role in negotiations held in New York, submitting proposals that were ultimately not incorporated into the final document.

He stressed that the abstention was not a rejection of the resolution but a decision shaped by concerns arising from the negotiation process.

“We have been trying to engage constructively also in New York in the debate around this resolution. We have come up with a couple of suggestions, they have not been taken on board. This is fine.

“I understand the rules of the game but what I am saying is, we did we did not vote against. We abstained for very clear reasons. It does not mean however that we do not support the moral underpinnings of this resolution.

“It does not mean that we don’t want to engage in a forward looking unified approach to address the legacy of slavery. It does not mean that we have not addressed this legacy in the past also,” he said.