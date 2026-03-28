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Let’s prioritise cross-border cooperation to unlock Africa’s AI potential — Bawumia

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Let’s prioritise cross-border cooperation to unlock Africa’s AI potential — Bawumia
SAT, 28 MAR 2026

Former Vice President of Ghana and 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged African countries to deepen cross-border collaboration to fully harness artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

He said Africa’s ability to compete in the global AI economy will depend largely on collective action rather than isolated national efforts.

Dr Bawumia made the call while speaking at the LSE Africa Summit 2026 held at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Saturday, March 28.

He stressed that artificial intelligence should be viewed not as imported technology but as a shared continental asset that requires coordinated development.

According to him, Africa must position itself as a contributor to, rather than a consumer of, global digital innovation.

“Artificial intelligence can unite borders if Africa builds capability and then connects that capability across borders,” he said.

The former Vice President added that adopting a unified approach to AI development would enable African countries to influence global standards and benefit collectively from emerging technologies.

“If we treat AI as a national and continental capability stack, we can become co-authors of the rules, the markets, and the benefits,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia further highlighted the need for shared digital infrastructure, regional cloud systems, and harmonised regulatory frameworks to support data flows and digital trade across the continent.

He noted that such measures would strengthen Africa’s digital sovereignty and reduce reliance on external systems.

The NPP flagbearer also referenced existing continental frameworks, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, as key mechanisms to drive interoperability and inclusive growth in the digital space.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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