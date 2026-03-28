ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Africa risks falling behind again if it ignores AI — Bawumia

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Africa risks falling behind again if it ignores AI — Bawumia
SAT, 28 MAR 2026 2

Former Vice President of Ghana and 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has noted that Africa may be left behind if it fails to embrace artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

He said the continent must act decisively to take advantage of opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution.

Dr Bawumia made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the LSE Africa Summit 2026 held at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Saturday, March 28.

He noted that Africa missed previous industrial revolutions due to weak investment in technology and innovation, stressing that the current digital wave presents a critical turning point.

“We are in the midst of a global digital revolution… Digitalization is no longer at the periphery. It is front and center; it is a necessity for survival and prosperity in the 21st century,” he said.

He further indicated that Africa’s challenge is not a lack of talent but limited leadership and deliberate investment to support innovation.

“Africa does not lack talent. What we lack is deliberateness, leadership and investment to create the ecosystems where innovations and innovators thrive,” he added.

Dr Bawumia urged policymakers to adopt a bold and proactive approach to technology, warning that hesitation could cost the continent its future competitiveness.

“We cannot afford to be left behind this time. We should embrace technology and not be intimidated by it,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/28/2026 3:20:44 PM

BAWUMIA Bring your former finance minister for questioning and stop your preaching because you won't become our president ever...

Comments2
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Switzerlands players race to celebrate after Ruben Vargas slots in the winning penalty against Colombia. - Simon Fearn, Reuters World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to set up Argentina quart...

1 hour ago

Auditor-General reveals how GH¢7.4m was paid to four dead pensioners from 2019 to 2026 Auditor-General reveals how GH¢7.4m was paid to four dead pensioners from 2019 t...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey Drug informants demand houses, money before sharing intelligence – NACOC

2 hours ago

Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka Interior Minister reveals how some people within the system were involved in met...

2 hours ago

GRAhands overconfiscated 18 diverted truckloads of cargo to School FeedingProgramme GRA hands over confiscated 18 diverted truckloads of cargo to School Feeding Pro...

2 hours ago

Mahama directs Education Ministry to act on ACCP’s petition for mandatory constitutional literacy in basic education Mahama directs Education Ministry to act on ACCP’s petition for mandatory consti...

2 hours ago

Volta Region alone has 102 unapproved border routes – Interior Minister Volta Region alone has 102 unapproved border routes – Interior Minister

2 hours ago

NPP inaugurates Lions security in Upper East ahead of election 2028 NPP inaugurates 'Lions' security in Upper East ahead of election 2028

2 hours ago

JHS girl slashes schoolmates hand for touching her breast JHS girl slashes schoolmate's hand for touching her breast

2 hours ago

Farmers can only cultivate industrial cannabis – Interior Minister Farmers can only cultivate industrial cannabis – Interior Minister 

Just in....
body-container-line