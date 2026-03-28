Africa risks falling behind again if it ignores AI — Bawumia

Former Vice President of Ghana and 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has noted that Africa may be left behind if it fails to embrace artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

He said the continent must act decisively to take advantage of opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution.

Dr Bawumia made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the LSE Africa Summit 2026 held at the London School of Economics and Political Science on Saturday, March 28.

He noted that Africa missed previous industrial revolutions due to weak investment in technology and innovation, stressing that the current digital wave presents a critical turning point.

“We are in the midst of a global digital revolution… Digitalization is no longer at the periphery. It is front and center; it is a necessity for survival and prosperity in the 21st century,” he said.

He further indicated that Africa’s challenge is not a lack of talent but limited leadership and deliberate investment to support innovation.

“Africa does not lack talent. What we lack is deliberateness, leadership and investment to create the ecosystems where innovations and innovators thrive,” he added.

Dr Bawumia urged policymakers to adopt a bold and proactive approach to technology, warning that hesitation could cost the continent its future competitiveness.

“We cannot afford to be left behind this time. We should embrace technology and not be intimidated by it,” he stated.