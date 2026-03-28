Ghc 6 Billion End‑of‑Service ‘Windfall’ for MPs Denounced as Analyst Calls for Constitutional Overhaul

A Kumasi‑based political analyst, Mr. Bright Nyamekye, has sharply criticized the substantial end‑of‑service benefits proposed for Members of Parliament (MPs), describing the package as a reflection of poor national financial priorities and a disservice to the wider Ghanaian population.

Nyamekye argued that the current constitutional framework—particularly Article 71—grants a privileged group disproportionate access to state resources, while ordinary Ghanaians, including essential service workers, retire on meagre benefits after decades of service.

Speaking on the National Affairs segment on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi, hosted by Aduanaba Agyenin Boateng on Friday, March 28, 2026, Nyamekye highlighted what he called a staggering disparity in retirement emoluments. He noted that MPs, under provisions established in the 1992 Constitution, stand to receive an estimated Ghc 4 billion collectively after just four years in office.

He expressed further concern over ongoing discussions to increase this amount to Ghc 6 billion, calling the proposal exorbitant and insensitive—especially when compared to the retirement conditions of other public sector workers.

“While our MPs are contemplating such huge sums for their service, we have nurses, teachers, and other dedicated government workers who have faithfully served this nation for 40 to 50 years,” Nyamekye lamented, his voice tinged with frustration. “These individuals are often left with end‑of‑service benefits as low as Ghc 150,000 to Ghc 200,000, and even then, they endure a long and frustrating process before receiving their modest packages.”

According to Nyamekye, the disparity is not only an economic concern but also a systemic flaw that undermines the principles of Ghana’s democracy. He argued that the current political structure appears to favour the elite—particularly MPs and high‑ranking officials—while the majority of citizens grapple with financial hardships that hinder national development.

“Democracy is ideally a system that alleviates economic and financial hardships, but the situation in Ghana seems to be the opposite,” he observed. He added that the constitutional arrangements create an uneven playing field where the benefits of democracy are disproportionately enjoyed by a select few.

In light of these concerns, Nyamekye issued a strong call for constitutional reform, with a particular emphasis on amending Article 71. He believes such an amendment is essential for promoting sustainable economic growth and ensuring a fairer distribution of national resources.

He stressed the need to abolish policies that, in his view, disadvantage the majority of Ghanaians in favour of a privileged minority. “It is time to create a framework that truly serves the interests of all Ghanaians,” Nyamekye concluded.