One Islam, Many realities: Understanding Sunni-Shia Differences and Middle East Politics

Islam presents itself as a unified faith grounded in the belief in one God (Allah) and the finality of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). Across continents, from West Africa to Southeast Asia, Muslims recite the same Qur’an, observe the same five daily prayers, and fast during Ramadan. Yet beneath this unity lies a rich and sometimes contested diversity shaped by history, politics, and human interpretation. The Qur’an itself acknowledges diversity among people while calling for unity in faith: “Indeed, this Ummah of yours is one Ummah, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.” (Qur’an 21:92). At the same time, it warns against division: “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.” (Qur’an 3:103). The existence of different sects in Islam is therefore not a contradiction of the faith, but a reflection of how communities have interpreted leadership, law, and spirituality over centuries.

Historical Origins: The Question of Leadership

The first major division in Islam emerged after the death of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) in 632 CE. The question was simple yet profound: who should lead the Muslim community? One group supported leadership through consultation (shūrā), while another believed leadership should remain within the Prophet’s family, particularly with Ali ibn Abi Talib. Over time, these positions evolved into what we now know as Sunni and Shia Islam. The Prophet himself is reported to have foretold divisions within the community: “My Ummah will split into seventy-three sects…” (Sunan Abu Dawood, Tirmidhi)

Sunni Islam: The Majority Tradition

Sunni Islam constitutes approximately 85-90% of the global Muslim population, making it the dominant branch of the faith. Sunni Muslims are widespread across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, and most of West Africa, including Ghana. What defines Sunni Islam is leadership based on consensus (shūrā), strong emphasis on the Sunnah of the Prophet, and no centralized clerical authority. The Qur’an reinforces consultation as a principle: “…and whose affairs are conducted by mutual consultation…” (Qur’an 42:38). The four major schools --- Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi‘i, and Hanbali reflect diversity in legal interpretation while maintaining unity in belief.

Shia Islam: Leadership through Lineage

Shia Muslims make up about 10-15% of the global Muslim population, with deep historical and theological roots. Shia communities are concentrated in Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and significant populations in Lebanon, Bahrain, Pakistan, and Yemen.

Shia Core Beliefs and Structure

Leadership tied to the Prophet’s family (Ahl al-Bayt)

Central doctrine of Imamate

Organized clerical hierarchy

Shia thought often draws from the Qur’an: “Indeed, Allah only desires to remove impurity from you, O people of the household…” (Qur’an 33:33). The branches within Shia Islam are Twelvers, Ismailis, and Zaydis represent the main internal distinctions. Ibadi Islam, though small in number, offers a unique perspective within the Muslim world. They are predominantly in Oman. What sets Ibadi Islam apart are their emphasis on moderation and justice, leadership based on piety, and rejection of extremism. This aligns with the Qur’anic ideal: “And thus We have made you a justly balanced nation…” (Qur’an 2:143)

Sufism: The Spiritual Heart of Islam

Sufism (Tasawwuf) represents the inner, spiritual dimension of Islam and cuts across sectarian lines. Key spiritual practices are remembrance of Allah (dhikr), spiritual mentorship, and inner purification. The Qur’an affirms: “Verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest.” (Qur’an 13:28). The Prophet emphasized sincerity: “Allah looks at your hearts and your deeds.” (Sahih Muslim)

Modern Movements and Interpretations

Islam continues to evolve through reform movements responding to changing times.

Salafism (Return to the Origins) has strong influence in Saudi Arabia and focuses on early Islamic practices. Deobandi and Barelvi traditions originated in India and represent different approaches to law and spirituality. The Qur’an reminds believers:

“The believers are but brothers…” (Qur’an 49:10).

Islam in Africa: A Model of Coexistence

In West Africa, Islam is predominantly Sunni (Maliki) with strong Sufi influence. Ghana stands as a model of peaceful coexistence among different Islamic traditions.

This reflects the Qur’anic principle: “There is no compulsion in religion…” (Qur’an 2:256)

Politics and the Sectarian Narrative

In places like Iran and Saudi Arabia, sectarian identity often intersects with political rivalry. Conflicts in the Middle East are frequently framed as religious, but are deeply tied to power and geopolitics. The Qur’an warns: “Do not dispute and lose strength…” (Qur’an 8:46)

My Thoughts: One Faith, Many Expressions

Islam remains one faith at its core, despite its diversity. The differences between sects reflect historical experiences and interpretations, not a rejection of shared beliefs. As emphasized in the farewell message of Prophet Muhammad: “No Arab has superiority over a non-Arab…” For societies like Ghana, this diversity is not a weakness but a strength --- an opportunity to model unity in diversity. Ultimately, Islam’s message is clear: one God, one humanity, and many paths shaped by history, yet bound by faith.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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