NDC promised to stop abuse of sole-sourcing, not ban it — Deputy Roads Minister

The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, has defended the his ministry's use of sole-sourced contracts.

He asserted that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) never promised an outright ban on the procurement method while in opposition.

His comments follow a report by The Fourth Estate which revealed that over 80 contracts under the government’s Big Push roads project were awarded through sole sourcing.

The report argued that the development contradicts the NDC’s position while in opposition, where it criticised similar procurement practices under the previous administration.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, March 28, Mr Suhuyini maintained that the party’s commitment was to curb abuse, not eliminate sole sourcing entirely.

He said the government has already taken steps to improve procurement processes, including advertising over 400 road projects for competitive tendering since assuming office.

“The abuse of sole sourcing… had become the norm rather than the exception, and so our pledge was to reduce that abuse,” he stated.

The Tamale North MP also questioned the framing of the Fourth Estate’s report, describing its characterisation of the Roads Ministry as a “factory for sole-sourced contracts” as misleading.

According to him, some of the contracts cited are ongoing projects inherited from previous administrations and merely migrated into the Big Push programme for funding continuity.

“You cannot use one year to reverse a situation from 100 percent sole sourcing to zero percent… we can’t,” he said.

He added that the government remains open to scrutiny but urged stakeholders to approach the conversation with objectivity rather than attempting to criminalise the process.