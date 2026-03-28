Sole-sourced contracts: NDC engaged in deceit, doing opposite of promise — Egyapa Mercer

A former Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in deceit over its handling of sole-sourced contracts.

His comments follow a report by investigative portal The Fourth Estate which revealed that over 80 contracts under the government’s Big Push roads project were awarded through sole sourcing.

The report argued that the development contradicts the NDC’s stance while in opposition, where it strongly criticised the use of sole sourcing by the previous administration.

Reacting on Accra-based TV3’s KeyPoints programme on Saturday, March 28, Mr Mercer said the governing party has failed to live up to its own promises to clamp down on the practice.

Mr Mercer further challenged the government to make public documents relating to the contracts, particularly agreements used to restructure or continue projects inherited from previous administrations.

“Put those documents out for us to see… disclose those novation agreements,” he demanded.

He stated that the core issue raised by the Fourth Estate report is not necessarily corruption, but what he described as a clear contradiction between the NDC’s campaign promises and its actions in government.

According to him, the party had pledged ahead of the 2024 elections to curb the abuse of sole sourcing, yet appears to be relying on the same procurement method without recourse to what the law says about exceptional circumstances.

"You hold your manifesto and tell us that when you come you are going to ban sole-sourcing. And then the President turns around and come to tell us that he is going to bring legislation to do what is already in existence. What does it mean? This constitutes clear deceit," he stated.