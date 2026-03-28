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Independence is a journalist’s surest path to credibility — Bernard Avle

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Independence is a journalist’s surest path to credibility — Bernard Avle
SAT, 28 MAR 2026

Famed broadcast journalist and General Manager of Accra-based Citi FM and Channel One TV, Bernard Avle has urged journalists to fiercely protect their independence to maintain credibility and public trust.

He cautioned that increasing proximity between journalists and powerful figures could weaken the media’s watchdog role.

Mr Avle made the call while delivering a keynote address at the closing ceremony of the 7th cohort of the Media Foundation for West Africa’s Next Generation Investigative Journalism Fellowship on Friday, March 27.

He noted that although journalists today are better trained and equipped with digital tools, they operate in a more complex media environment shaped by political influence and economic pressure.

According to him, the evolving media landscape, coupled with financial constraints in newsrooms, makes it increasingly difficult for journalists to remain independent.

“You must jealously guard your independence both in an objective way and also in a subjective way,” he stated.

He explained that journalists must avoid relationships and engagements that could compromise their objectivity.

Mr Avle further cautioned against the culture of seeking proximity to influential figures for personal gain, noting that such practices erode trust in the profession.

“If you don’t protect your independence, you will not have credibility,” he added.

He emphasised that a journalist’s primary loyalty should be to citizens, not political actors or corporate interests, urging practitioners to remain disciplined and committed to truth and verification.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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