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Journalism an avenue to make impact, not to chase fame — Bernard Avle

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Journalism an avenue to make impact, not to chase fame — Bernard Avle
SAT, 28 MAR 2026

Famed broadcast journalist and General Manager of Accra-based Citi FM and Channel One TV, Bernard Avle has urged journalists to prioritise societal impact over personal fame, stressing that the profession must remain a tool for public good.

He said journalism is not designed for those seeking popularity but for individuals committed to transforming society through truth and accountability.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 7th cohort of the Media Foundation for West Africa’s Next Generation Investigative Journalism Fellowship on Friday, March 27, Avle noted that although modern journalists are better trained, they face a more complex and difficult media landscape.

The revered journalist explained that the changing global order, declining support for independent media, and the rise of digital platforms have weakened traditional journalism.

According to him, the economics of the media industry has also shifted significantly, with big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google now controlling content distribution, while bloggers and content creators compete directly with mainstream media.

Despite these challenges, he stressed that the core principles of journalism remain unchanged.

“Journalism’s first obligation is to the truth… the best verifiable version of the truth,” he stated.

He further stressed that journalism must be treated as a discipline built on verification, not a platform for self-promotion.

“Journalism is not a platform to be famous… it is a discipline of verification,” he added.

Avle also cautioned journalists to remain independent and loyal to citizens rather than political or corporate interests, warning that proximity to power could undermine credibility.

He encouraged young journalists to embrace collaboration and courage, noting that impactful journalism often requires collective effort and the willingness to stand alone when necessary.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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