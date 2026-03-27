ECOWAS appoints Akufo-Addo to lead Benin election observation mission

The Economic Community of West African States has appointed former President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead its Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Benin.

The mission will oversee the country’s upcoming presidential election scheduled for April 12.

The appointment was announced in a news release issued on Friday, March 27.

According to ECOWAS, the decision forms part of its commitment to promoting democracy, good governance and stability across the region.

The regional bloc said the mission will be deployed from April 7 to April 15, in line with its electoral framework.

The exercise is guided by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which provides the legal basis for election observation in member states.

ECOWAS also reaffirmed its confidence in the democratic process in Benin and urged all stakeholders to uphold peace, tolerance and the rule of law.

It added that the selection of former President Akufo-Addo reflects its reliance on experienced leaders to support credible and transparent elections within the sub-region.